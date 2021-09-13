Aurox Price Reaches $43.31 on Major Exchanges (URUS)

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Aurox coin can now be bought for about $43.31 or 0.00096199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurox has a total market cap of $20.35 million and $1.53 million worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aurox has traded 86.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00060162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00151278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00042821 BTC.

Aurox (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

