Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €77.28 ($90.91).

NDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Aurubis in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) price target on Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Aurubis stock opened at €70.82 ($83.32) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 5.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €78.49 and a 200 day moving average price of €75.65. Aurubis has a 52 week low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a 52 week high of €87.74 ($103.22).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

