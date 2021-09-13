Auto Trader Group’s (ATDRY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATDRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

ATDRY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.24. 250,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $2.34.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.