Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Boosted by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,396 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 600.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $281.59. 17,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,956. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.11.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.