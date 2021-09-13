Automata Network (ATA) Price Hits $1.16 on Major Exchanges

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $199.40 million and $77.80 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00081335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00121552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00175682 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,238.33 or 0.99608988 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.95 or 0.07193885 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.53 or 0.00919856 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002971 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars.

