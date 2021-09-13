Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $200.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $217.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.17.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

