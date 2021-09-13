Autonio Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Autonio has a market cap of $11.39 million and $221,864.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Autonio has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00081335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00121552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00175682 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,238.33 or 0.99608988 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.95 or 0.07193885 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.53 or 0.00919856 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002971 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

