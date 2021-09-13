AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,567.06.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZO. Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,550.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,592.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,471.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,666.63.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,344,000 after purchasing an additional 44,384 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,570,000 after purchasing an additional 33,680 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,626,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

