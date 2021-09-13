AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Cut to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was downgraded by DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,567.06.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AZO opened at $1,550.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,592.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1,471.51. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,666.63.

In other AutoZone news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,611,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AutoZone by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after acquiring an additional 60,824 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.