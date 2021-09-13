Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,509 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Walmart by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,889,000 after acquiring an additional 86,702 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after buying an additional 90,378 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 851,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $119,190,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,801,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,116,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,419,710 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.09. The stock had a trading volume of 252,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,559,615. The company has a market cap of $404.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.