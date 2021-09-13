Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,211,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 22.0% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned about 3.04% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $468,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 137,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $955,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,523. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.61. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $158.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

