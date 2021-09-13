Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,770 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 20,876 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,068,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $6.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $459.09. 56,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,179. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $469.77. The company has a market capitalization of $202.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $436.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on COST shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.