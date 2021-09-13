Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,988,460,000 after buying an additional 823,137 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,725,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,885,181,000 after purchasing an additional 381,103 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,613,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,773,949,000 after purchasing an additional 323,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,817,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,374,002,000 after purchasing an additional 61,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.09. 254,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,546,625. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.43. The company has a market cap of $336.33 billion, a PE ratio of 301.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

