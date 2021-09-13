Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $25,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $6.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $909.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,308. The business’s 50-day moving average is $903.57 and its 200-day moving average is $843.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $138.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.