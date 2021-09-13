Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.49. The company had a trading volume of 806,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,400,596. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $142.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.11. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

