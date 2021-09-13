Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

AT&T stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,604,941. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $197.06 billion, a PE ratio of -88.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

