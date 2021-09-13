Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $376.06. 2,449,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,737,859. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $382.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

