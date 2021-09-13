Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 101,081 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,539,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,081 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 9.1% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned 2.11% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $193,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,335. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.46. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.64 and a 52 week high of $56.35.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.