Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 1,522 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded up $1.50 on Monday, hitting $186.05. The stock had a trading volume of 160,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,143. 3M has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $107.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.23 and a 200-day moving average of $196.32.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

