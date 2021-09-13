Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 1,766 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.29. 84,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,350. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $178.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

