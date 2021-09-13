Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,483,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,237 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 17.6% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 3.93% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $374,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 172,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 42,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,134,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.75. 10,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,401. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $71.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.93.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

