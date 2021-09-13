Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 760 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.60. The stock had a trading volume of 90,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,112. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $112.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.73 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

