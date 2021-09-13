Aviva PLC Acquires 438 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.23% of NVR worth $40,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,936,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of NVR by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,132.13 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,823.31 and a 12 month high of $5,332.08. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5,107.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,903.64.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $42.50 EPS. NVR’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.