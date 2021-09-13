Aviva PLC Boosts Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,066 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.10% of Humana worth $55,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 271.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUM opened at $401.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.74. The stock has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.63.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

