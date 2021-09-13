Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 58,973 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.36% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $44,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,020 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at $157,704,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 224,300.0% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,092,000 after buying an additional 448,600 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,971,000 after acquiring an additional 278,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 899,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,332,000 after acquiring an additional 270,467 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $169.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

