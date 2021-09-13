Aviva PLC Buys 13,513 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $31,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,884,000 after acquiring an additional 47,564 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.79.

ADP opened at $200.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.93 and its 200 day moving average is $197.17. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

