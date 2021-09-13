Aviva PLC Buys 205,126 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205,126 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $43,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458,740 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $239,976,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,651,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,798,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,023,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC opened at $44.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.