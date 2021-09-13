Aviva PLC Buys 29,469 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Burlington Stores worth $35,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BURL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $287.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.69 and a 200 day moving average of $316.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 0.96. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.99 and a twelve month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BURL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.50.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

