Aviva PLC Buys 3,028 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.18% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $51,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,230,000 after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 683,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,323,000 after buying an additional 34,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $144.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.41 and its 200 day moving average is $138.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.22 and a 1 year high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.