Aviva PLC Buys 711 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $55,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,371,000 after purchasing an additional 20,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,484.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,517.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1,320.30. The company has a market capitalization of $185.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.62, a PEG ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.53.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

