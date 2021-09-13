Aviva PLC Cuts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,333 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $33,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,285,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,039,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. upped their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

BA stock opened at $210.30 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

