Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,230 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.12% of Constellation Brands worth $52,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 41,664 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $3,611,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

STZ opened at $213.91 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.82. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

