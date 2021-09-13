Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,207 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.10% of Digital Realty Trust worth $40,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $155.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.80, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $168.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.24 and its 200 day moving average is $150.82.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,909,029. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

