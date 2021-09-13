Aviva PLC Grows Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,360 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.53% of RenaissanceRe worth $37,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 20.5% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,530,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.71.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $147.14 on Monday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $142.61 and a 12 month high of $185.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.11.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

