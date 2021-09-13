Aviva PLC Has $29.64 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.11% of Realty Income worth $29,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,130,000 after buying an additional 1,591,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,440,000 after buying an additional 1,536,242 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,105,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after buying an additional 772,987 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,746,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,377,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $67.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $72.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

