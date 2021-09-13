Aviva PLC Has $30.67 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Square were worth $30,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $247.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a PE ratio of 217.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.91 and a 200-day moving average of $240.64. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.26 and a twelve month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,063,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,161,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,992 shares of company stock valued at $170,469,619 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $261.80 target price (down previously from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

