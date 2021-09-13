Aviva PLC Has $31.59 Million Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,322 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $31,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in NetEase during the first quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in NetEase during the second quarter worth $58,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the first quarter worth $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the second quarter worth $104,000. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

NTES opened at $88.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.04. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $5.46. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $34.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.12%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

