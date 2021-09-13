Aviva PLC Has $33.12 Million Stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,003 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.56% of CoreSite Realty worth $33,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

In other news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,619. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COR stock opened at $147.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

