Aviva PLC Has $36.21 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 144.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,131,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667,683 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of Schlumberger worth $36,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.84.

SLB stock opened at $26.78 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

