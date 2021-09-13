Aviva PLC Has $43.67 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $43,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $984,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.2% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI opened at $450.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $456.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $431.09 and its 200-day moving average is $393.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

