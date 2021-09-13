Aviva PLC Has $43.90 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 626,478 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,645 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $43,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $42,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. Barclays upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $64.85 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.89. The company has a market cap of $118.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.