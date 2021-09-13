Aviva PLC Has $45.71 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $45,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,112 shares of company stock valued at $34,124,588 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $567.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $295.37 and a one year high of $582.96. The company has a market cap of $154.95 billion, a PE ratio of 75.75, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $534.12 and a 200-day moving average of $461.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

