Aviva PLC Has $54.67 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $54,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,233 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,819 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Danaher by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,748 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Danaher by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after acquiring an additional 786,018 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,522,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,243,049,000 after purchasing an additional 554,189 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $329.99 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $201.44 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $304.81 and its 200 day moving average is $264.22.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

