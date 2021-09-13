Aviva PLC Increases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.12% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $49,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $541,071,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $158,802,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 895.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,460,000 after buying an additional 256,170 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,747,000 after buying an additional 187,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,553,000 after buying an additional 122,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total value of $2,067,471.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,675.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $592.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $597.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.91. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $621.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.18.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

