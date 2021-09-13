Aviva PLC Lowers Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,972 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $41,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 77,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 23.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,876,000 after buying an additional 31,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $188.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.71. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a PE ratio of 72.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.75.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

