Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,625 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.27% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $31,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,940,000 after purchasing an additional 161,606 shares during the last quarter. Wind River Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,586,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,969,000 after purchasing an additional 65,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 285,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,021,000 after purchasing an additional 61,970 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $264.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.27. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.62 and a fifty-two week high of $269.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

