Aviva PLC Purchases 32,625 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,625 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.19% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $52,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 132,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.71.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $199.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.96. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $209.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.37%.

In other news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.26, for a total value of $2,603,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

