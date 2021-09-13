Aviva PLC Purchases 6,788 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $31,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.3% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.3% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 25.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $164.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.22 and its 200-day moving average is $197.86. The stock has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

