Aviva PLC Raises Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,202 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Marvell Technology worth $46,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 116.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,624 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,600,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 70.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,231,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,268 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL opened at $61.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,150 shares of company stock worth $3,917,325. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

