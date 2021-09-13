Aviva PLC Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $51,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

NYSE MS opened at $103.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.51.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.